This Goes Hard: Joey Fatts Gambles With The Streets On “Double Up”, Featuring Stalley & Freddie Gibbs [Audio]

Joey Fatts Releases Single With Stalley And Freddie Gibbs, “Double Up”

Joey Fatts has been on the hip hop seen for a minute. Most were first introduced to him through his homie Vince Staples, the two have several collabs together, since then Joey has spread his rap palette to features from Dave East to Stalley. The Long beach rapper is set to drop his solo EP next month and “Double Up” is here to serve as a single.

“Freddie Gibbs is great to work with. I used to listen to Stalley in high school so it’s dope to finally get a record with him.” Fatts told HNHH, “My Against All Odds EP is releasing in August and will feature Vince Staples, Cozz, and a slew of other artists.”

Fun fact: Joey Fatts had a 10-year sentence for a drive-by shooting suspended in 2016.