Funniest Memes Of The Week, Vol. 98
Me: can I have the 12 count nugget meal, 4 Polynesian sauces, 5 Chick-fil-A sauces, 6 bbq sauces and 4 ranches.
Chick-fil-A employee: pic.twitter.com/cdg1MpNzjZ
— Dennie The Great (@Dennie302) July 18, 2018
Hilarious Memes Of The Week
Back at it again with MORE hilarious memes for your weekend funny.
Faith Evans looking at Biggie Hologram like pic.twitter.com/yZaJufjM6O
— 🦋 (@B_is_4Bombshell) July 18, 2018
Peep all the best (and funniest) memes of the week on the flip.
Biggie was like pic.twitter.com/FHJNdWww17
— Xavier D'Leau (@XavierDLeau) July 18, 2018
“Can I see your receipt please “ pic.twitter.com/ZxjhEasT4T
— |𝒮𝒽𝓎𝒜𝓃𝓃𝑒| (@Dooll_Facee) July 14, 2018
My name Kulture Kiari. My mama said it mean "love." Mind your business. pic.twitter.com/x6sKcrAWe0
— 7/29 An Auntie Was Born (@thepbg) July 11, 2018
Her: Just letting you know I haven’t shaved..
Me: pic.twitter.com/Y6j897E0hb
— . (@HeStillCold) July 17, 2018
Biggie and Faith Evans backstage after shows. pic.twitter.com/Oyx2gCCjCo
— 2002 Chris Jericho (@ASAPVick_) July 18, 2018
Anyone: I’m so sorry, but unfortunately I cant make it
Me, still in the bed: pic.twitter.com/gsURd5ggRH
— lul yawn ✨ (@youmakeme_YAWN) July 18, 2018
My momma said keke don’t love you pic.twitter.com/ZfhyZbh3dR
— KING 🇭🇹 (@_1KZAYY) July 15, 2018
Biggie leaving the studio to bring the cakes to Faith Evans pic.twitter.com/udIOdqx2Ev
— Roger Smith 👽👽👽 (@POPOFFSON_) July 18, 2018
Supervisor: We're super slow today. I hate to send you home but…
— The one they call LL Cool Dave™ (@SoWaveyRockwell) July 17, 2018
Same Ass, Different Tongue pic.twitter.com/CilTjpzfGO
— boo’d up lyrics (@BasicBitching) July 18, 2018
Jehovah Witness: “Is your mommy home?”
“My mama said she not here” pic.twitter.com/UFdimTjZET
— 𝐿𝒶𝓃𝒶 𝒹𝑒𝓁 𝑅𝑒𝓎 (@LanaDelRllley) July 13, 2018
Her: If you not fucking that bitch call her right now
Me knowing I’m lying: pic.twitter.com/u2nS80dSnR
— Daddy or Juan….You Choose (@LameAssJuan) July 17, 2018
“Faith Evans admits she ate Biggie’s ass” pic.twitter.com/X6vpsTWJ2S
— k complex (@shekweenk) July 18, 2018
Grey Worm: “I don’t have a penis”
Missandei: pic.twitter.com/zWG9aU7oM8
— broccoli rob (@_Cebron) July 19, 2018
“Where you going? Mama said take me with you” pic.twitter.com/Dvx7gO90Bf
— 🥥 (@lilmeeksx) July 12, 2018
Stevie J and Faith Evans got married? And Faith just admitted to eating Biggie ass. Big in Heaven like…… pic.twitter.com/lAch5JN5D5
— Black Clark Kent (@Xxsupadave) July 18, 2018
*End of the night drunk negotiations outside the club/bar*
Her: Idk. I mean… I guess I can come but I have to work early. Are you gonna get up on time to bring me back?
Me: pic.twitter.com/kjOkX3cFof
— You can come if you want (@philpapi_) July 19, 2018
Y’all think Faith had Biggie on his stomach or on his back? pic.twitter.com/aSrF3u6Z4R
— Shane J. Bernard 🇹🇹 (@ShaneJBernard) July 18, 2018
“I would FT you but I have my bonnet on and I look crazy” pic.twitter.com/toy4QxqIMT
— L.A. (@LA_isOfficial) July 18, 2018
BROOOOOOOOO ON GOD ID DRINK IGGY BATH WATER pic.twitter.com/dvFON8qgXc
— Jedi Master Mir🐍 (@TupacTrash) July 17, 2018
Professor: “I’ll give extra credit, but you have to attend this event.”
— Moses Washington (@MrPresident_51) July 18, 2018
at this point i’d risk it all for iggy pic.twitter.com/HTm3V070gb
— Shamar (@ovoshamar) July 17, 2018
Kawhi Leonard "I wanna go to LA"
Gregg Popovich "Did you say Toronto? It sounded like you said Toronto."
Kawhi Leonard “no I sai-"
Gregg Popovich “Hope you like the cold" pic.twitter.com/WNKJLE6Sqq
— William DuPont (@WilliamDuPontJ5) July 18, 2018
"Per my PREVIOUS email" pic.twitter.com/S8Ns4kLgYt
— Trav NEVER Chills (@SKTV_) July 13, 2018
Gregg Popovich sends Kawhi Leonard off to Toronto after trading him: pic.twitter.com/tL5rwLs8zD
— NOTSportsCenter (@NOTSportsCenter) July 18, 2018