Gigolo: Nick Cannon Reveals He Has A GINORMOUS Peen…And He Likes Being A Side N-gga

Nick Cannon Says He Doesn’t Believe In Monogamy, And Likes To Slang His D–k

Spicy!

Nick Cannon took a break from filming WildN’Out to hop on Hollywood Unlock’s podcast and he’s revealing himself to be a true gigolo. Nick says in the interview that he doesn’t believe monogamy is natural and he’s well aware that LOTS of men in the industry dislike him because he’s slept with their girlfriends. Like a true feminist, Nick thinks these angry men can’t really take ownership of sexually free chicks.

Nick also confirms rumors he’s well endowed after chatter from the women on his cast about it. Jason Lee, who is featured on Wild N’Out this season, says women from the cast were talking about his HUGE peen, comedienne B. Simone asks his how many inches his schlong is.

Real talk, how would one know? Because I’ve never measured. I’ll put it like this…it’s definitely one of those situations where you have to get used to having sex with me. I can’t just show up and be like “lets get it”.

Nick also confirmed that he’s slept with “more than two” Wild N’Out” girls, after B. Simone asks him about the Kelly twins with his face tattoo’d on their bodies, although he didn’t name names out of respect.

He also coined himself a super PROUD side n-gga at the 45:30 mark.