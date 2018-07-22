Some Beautiful Black Matrimony-dom: Pusha T Weds Longtime Love Virginia Williams… In Virginia [Exclusive Details]

Pusha T Marries Virginia Williams, Pharrell Serves As Best Man

Pusha T is on top of the world. The rapper (real name Terrence LeVarr Thornton) tied the knot Saturday in Virginia Beach, VA, marrying longtime love Virginia Williams at the Cavalier Hotel. Pharrell Williams served as best man, while Pusha’s brother Gene “No Malice” Thornton officiated the ceremony. Other notables in attendance included Trey Songz, Fabolous, Emily B, Don C and wife Kristen and Karen Civil.

Pharrell toasted the happy couple at the wedding, while Pusha T and Fabolous also performed at the reception. Sources tell us this was a very intimate wedding, with only around 120 or so guests — primarily close friends and family. Kanye West and wife Kim Kardashian were reportedly in attendance, but they didn’t stay for the full night, likely to avoid becoming a distraction.

