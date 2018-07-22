Some Beautiful Black Matrimony-dom: Pusha T Weds Longtime Love Virginia Williams… In Virginia [Exclusive Details]

- By Bossip Staff
#VirginiaIsForTerrence Much Respect King Push. 👑 ✊🏾 📸: @youngmoney_yawn

A post shared by Play Cloths (@playcloths) on

Pusha T Marries Virginia Williams, Pharrell Serves As Best Man

Pusha T is on top of the world. The rapper (real name Terrence LeVarr Thornton) tied the knot Saturday in Virginia Beach, VA, marrying longtime love Virginia Williams at the Cavalier Hotel. Pharrell Williams served as best man, while Pusha’s brother Gene “No Malice” Thornton officiated the ceremony. Other notables in attendance included Trey Songz, Fabolous, Emily B, Don C and wife Kristen and Karen Civil.

Bossip Exclusive

Pharrell toasted the happy couple at the wedding, while Pusha T and Fabolous also performed at the reception. Sources tell us this was a very intimate wedding, with only around 120 or so guests — primarily close friends and family. Kanye West and wife Kim Kardashian were reportedly in attendance, but they didn’t stay for the full night, likely to avoid becoming a distraction.

Bossip Exclusive

Bossip Exclusive

#ToastToTheThorntons

A post shared by Play Cloths (@playcloths) on

Congratulations @kingpush & @babyginny! #virginiaisforterrence

A post shared by Karen Civil (@karencivil) on

    #Repost @douglaswilder ・・・ @kingpush x @djclarkkent #TheGamesWePlay

    A post shared by Play Cloths (@playcloths) on

    #AllRiseForVirginia It’s a celebration ! #VirginiaPlusTerrence @kingpush x @babyginny

    A post shared by Doug Life (@douglaswilder) on

    Celebrating love @babyginny @kingpush 💕

    A post shared by Kristen Noel Crawley (@kristennoelcrawley) on

    Wedding Vibes.. #VirginiaIsForTerrence

    A post shared by Karen Civil (@karencivil) on

    Don’t mind @vamoe & I .. we just celebrating family.. #virginiaisforterrence

    A post shared by Karen Civil (@karencivil) on

    @kingpush hopped on the mic at his own wedding.

    A post shared by UTOR (@utorhiphop) on

