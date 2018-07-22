So Sad: Woman Speaks After Losing Her Husband, 3 Kids And 5 Family Members In Duck Boat Accident

Duck Boat Accident Victim Speaks After Losing Family

Tia Coleman decided to speak public after losing 9 members of her family when a duck boat capsized, sharing her story of survival Saturday afternoon at a news conference at the hospital where she’s being treated.

“I thought I was dead,” she said, recounting the moment she was sucked under. “I didn’t know how to get out.”

Coleman, sitting in a wheelchair and flanked by loved ones, said she didn’t see a cloud in the sky when she boarded the Ride the Ducks boat with her family. Crew members told them a storm was heading toward the area but there didn’t appear to be any danger.