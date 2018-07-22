Not On My Watch: CVS Apologizes And Fires Pharmacist Who Refused to Refill Trans Woman’s Hormones

Pharmacist Fired After Refusing Trans Woman Hormone Prescription

A transgender woman said she was humiliated after a pharmacist at an Arizona CVS refused to fill her hormone prescription.

Hilde Hall, who detailed the incident in a blog post published on ACLU’s website, said she was excited after she received her first prescription for hormone therapy from the doctor.

Hall said the pharmacist “refused to fill one of the prescriptions needed to affirm my identity,” adding that the unidentified pharmacist did not give her “a clear reason for the refusal.”

She said the pharmacist then proceeded to ask her questions in front of other customers, which she said left her “embarrassed and distressed.”

Hall said she contacted CVS’ corporate office many times to complain about the incident but said nothing was done. On Thursday, Hall said she decided to file a complaint to the Arizona State Board of Pharmacy saying something needed to be done.

CVS released the stem below in regards to the situation: