It Aint Safe: Tekashi69 Hospitalized Following Being Kidnapped And Robbed Outside Brooklyn Home

Tekashi69 Kidnapped, Robbed, and Hospitalized In Brooklyn

Tekashi69 is in the hospital after being kidnapped, pistol whipped, and robbed outside of his home in Brooklyn, New York, according to reports from TMZ.

Sources close to Tekashi say that the rapper was working on a music video in early Sunday morning, and returned home for the night at around 4AM. Reports say that when he got there, another car pulled up and blocked his driveway. TMZ‘s sources say that’s when 3 hooded gunmen got out of the other car, grabbed Tekashi, and pistol whipped him–which ended up knocking him unconscious.

Reportedly, the next thing Tekashi knew, he was in the back seat of the car as the gunmen were driving around, telling him that if they didn’t get what they wanted from him, they would kill him. They were on the hunt for both jewelry and money.

A short time later, the gunmen pulled up to 6ix9ine’s home and two of them made their way inside, while the third guarded Tekashi inside the vehicle. TMZ reports that the gunmen took around $750k in jewelry and between $15k and $20k in cash. 69’s baby mama and daughter were both inside the house while this was happening, but were not hurt.

Even after stealing the goods, the gunmen then drove away with Tekashi still in the back seat, but at some point, he was able to open the back door and jumped out. While one of the gunmen started chasing him, he got scared and left because he was afraid he would be identified.

Tekashi reportedly jumped into the passenger seat of a stranger’s vehicle and pleaded for help; The stranger called 911 and then asked 69 to get out of the car at an intersection.

An ambulance arrived and Tekashi was taken to a hospital, where he now remains.