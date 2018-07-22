Offset’s Lawyer Claims He’s Being Unfairly Targeted Because He’s A Successful, Wealthy Black Rapper

Offset’s Lawyer Believes He’s Unfairly Targeted By Police

According to his lawyer, Offset was unjustly targeted by police because he’s a successful, wealthy, black rapper.

Attorney Drew Findling tells TMZ that his client didn’t break any laws, but cops used a lane change as a thinly veiled excuse in order to try and take the rapper down.

Findling, who reps some of the biggest names in the game including Gucci Mane, Katt Williams and Trippie Redd, tells the publication, “It’s a common theme. We’re talking about a young, African-American man driving a shiny, beautiful luxury car and clad in designer clothes and watches and jewelry.”

He continues, “Unfortunately people in his genre become a target for law enforcement who think that lifestyle is connected to some illegal activity, and that is a sad statement.”

Offset’s attorney also says that his client was not in possession of any firearm, contrary to reports. Findling says that Offset’s assistant, who was the passenger in his car at the time, is a licensed gun holder who had firearms in the car for security. Findling also notes that Offset needs protection because of how much cash he typically carries, in addition to the expensive jewelry he wears.

As previously reported, Offset was arrested on Friday outside of Atlanta after cops say he made an illegal lane change. Police say that they found 3 handguns in the car, a small amount of weed and a large amount of cash.

He’s been charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a weapon during a crime, along with possession of weed and an improper lane change. Offset was bailed out Saturday and returned home to new mama Cardi B after posting $17,000 bail.