Braided In Love: Pusha T FINALLY Married His Forever Boo Ginny Williams & Melted Twitter
- By Bossip Staff
Pusha’s Extravagant Wedding Shatters Twitter
Just weeks after bullying poor liddo Drizzy, Pusha T traded vicious bars for mushy wedding vows at his star-studded tidewater-area wedding where he FINALLY married longtime boo thang Virginia Williams in a beautifully swanky ceremony bursting with A-list energy, G.O.O.D. vibes and elegant visuals that pushed Twitter into a Black love TIZZY.
Peep the Twitter hysteria over Pusha T’s wedding on the flip.