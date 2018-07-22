Braided In Love: Pusha T FINALLY Married His Forever Boo Ginny Williams & Melted Twitter

Me creeping through wedding guests IG pages to get glimpses from Push wedding pic.twitter.com/CAz2y7MFqW — The Notorious F.I.R.E. (@its_micAh) July 22, 2018

Pusha’s Extravagant Wedding Shatters Twitter

Just weeks after bullying poor liddo Drizzy, Pusha T traded vicious bars for mushy wedding vows at his star-studded tidewater-area wedding where he FINALLY married longtime boo thang Virginia Williams in a beautifully swanky ceremony bursting with A-list energy, G.O.O.D. vibes and elegant visuals that pushed Twitter into a Black love TIZZY.

Pusha T’s wedding reception. pic.twitter.com/WbIVTZkEdB — T R i N A (@Trinajc_) July 22, 2018

