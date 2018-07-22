Braided In Love: Pusha T FINALLY Married His Forever Boo Ginny Williams & Melted Twitter

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 15

Pusha’s Extravagant Wedding Shatters Twitter

Just weeks after bullying poor liddo Drizzy, Pusha T traded vicious bars for mushy wedding vows at his star-studded tidewater-area wedding where he FINALLY married longtime boo thang Virginia Williams in a beautifully swanky ceremony bursting with A-list energy, G.O.O.D. vibes and elegant visuals that pushed Twitter into a Black love TIZZY.

Peep the Twitter hysteria over Pusha T’s wedding on the flip.

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112131415
    Categories: Black Stories, For Discussion, For Your Information

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus