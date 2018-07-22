Must Be Nice: Karlie Redd’s Mystery Man Engagement Ring Cost $150K

Where is Joc???

Karlie Redd’s Engagement Ring Cost $150K

Karlie Redd’s 9-carat ring from her low key hubby-to-be came with a HUGE price tag.

As previously reported Karlie’s secret boo, Maurice “Mo” Fayne, proposed to her during her release party for the track “Ferrari Karlie.”

Now TMZ’s reporting that the price tag for the ring was $150K.

Karlie’s man Mo is a real estate investor/developer who’s only been dating Karlie a few months. TMZ adds that he’ll most likely be on the next season of “Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta.”

Must be niiiiice! Congrats Karlie!