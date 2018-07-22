Charitable Ting: Drake Spends $10k On ‘Scorpion’ Themed Ice Cream Giveaway Throughout Los Angeles

Drake Plays Ice Cream Man On Hot Los Angeles Summer Day

Los Angeles continues to be hot enough to fry an egg on the sidewalk from dusk to dawn, and there’s really nothing you can do about it beside not go outside for the next couple of months. The light at the end of the tunnel? Drizzy Drake is here to serve up some cold treats to get you through the scorcher a little more bearably.

As reported by TMZ, Drake spent about $10,000 on custom frozen dessert carts decked out with lyrics from his latest album, Scorpion.

According to the publication, the $10K price tag will get you over 1,000 individual frozen desserts, which were dispersed between five different locations. Four of the carts were set up in Hidden Hills, while the last ice cream cart was placed at The Commons at Calabasas.

Sources told TMZ that Drizzy wanted to promote his album with a “cool thing to do on a hot day for the community.”

Champagne Papi’s latest album has been a massive success, resulting in him being the first artist to earn 10 billion streams on Apple Music.

You can check out pictures of the custom ice cream carts–similar to the billboard advertisements seen across Toronto leading up to Scorpion‘s release–courtesy of TMZ here.