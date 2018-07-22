Bye RHOA! Phaedra Parks Joins The Cast Of A New Reality Show With THIS ‘Bad Girl’

Will you be watching???

Phaedra Parks Joining Reality Show With Natalie Nunn, Luenell & Traci Braxton

There’s a new show on the way that’s crushing RHOA fans’ dreams about a Phaedra Parks return.

After seemingly hinting that she’s returning for season 11 of “Real Housewives of Atlanta”, Phaedra’s been confirmed as a castmate on a different program.

Natalie Nunn of “Bad Girls Club” announced this weekend that she, Phaedra, comedienne Luenell and Traci Braxton have a secret show in the works.

So far no real details have been shared, but there’s rumors that it will be a “The View” style talk show.

Phaedra previously said she was completely happy not being on RHOA and felt that “God delivered her” from the show.

“God delivered me, when he sets you free you can’t go back!” said Phaedra.

Maybe this will be a better fit for her???

Are YOU ready to see Phaedra Parks back on TV???