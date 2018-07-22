In White Folks News: Lindsay Lohan Is Getting Her Own Reality Show On MTV

Linsday Lohan Reality Show To Start Shooting In August

Page Six reports that Lindsay Lohan’s planned reality series based on her new resort business in Greece is moving forward, and will start shooting in ­August.

It has been reported that Bunim/Murray Productions — which is behind huge TV hits including Keeping Up With the Kardashians and Road Rules, along with Dina and Ali Lohan’s very short-lived Living Lohan — will be behind the series for MTV.

Lindsay hinted earlier in a recent New York Times profile that she had a series for MTV in mind, but did not elaborate any further on details.

“Lindsay is telling pals that she has a signed deal for a new reality show,” a source told Page Six. “Bunim/Murray is producing, and it’s about Lindsay’s new beach club in Greece.”

They added that the series will be “a cooler, hipper, edgier ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ ” presumably with Lohan at the center, taking the role as the Lisa Vanderpump-esque character. The show will start filming at her new Lohan Beach House on Mykonos sometime in August.

The source also revealed that the show will introduce Lohan and the central characters while the Mykonos party scene is in full swing, later shifting to follow Lohan and her crew launching a new location of the beach club.

Lohan has designed every aspect of the Mykonos club, say reports–right down to the playlists for all of the festivities.

Reps for Lohan, Bunim/Murray and MTV did not yet comment.

Will you be watching???