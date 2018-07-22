No Laker Love: Yet Another LeBron James Mural Has Been Defaced In Los Angeles

Another LeBron Mural Was Vandalized In Los Angeles

While a good portion of Laker Nation went from hating on LeBron James to jumping right on the bandwagon, there’s still a few NBA fans upset about his move to Los Angeles. The hate was made evident once again this weekend, as a LeBron mural was been vandalized in LA for the second time in under a month.

This past week, a LeBron mural featuring five Laker legends was painted. The mural cast LeBron James looking up at the Lakers’ hierarchy which features Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal, Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Wilt Chamberlain all striking a pose beside famed announcer Chick Hearn.

The mural was defaced soon after being finished, and appears to have been ruined by someone throwing white paint right over the top of LeBron

Though most people aren’t that shocked at Lakers fans destroying property (see: Lakers Riot 2010) the artist of the mural definitely was. “I am surprised,” Gustavo Zermeno told ESPN. “This is the most positive move for the Lakers in the past five or six years. It is really a surprise that people are upset about LeBron. I don’t understand it.”

Earlier in the month, Jonas Never’s “King of LA” mural–the first to appear in Los Angeles–was vandalized with spray paint so many times, he ended up taking it down. Vandals wrote phrases including “We Don’t Want You” and “No King,” over the surface of the painting, even scribbling “3-6,” in reference to LeBron’s win/loss ratio in the NBA Finals.