Big Rich Beef: Pettiest Reactions To 50 Cent & Floyd Mayweather’s Deliciously Messy InstaKerfuffle

50 Cent: *sends for Floyd on Instagram* Floyd:

pic.twitter.com/6PFhRuUYNI — harun (@Hxrvn_) July 22, 2018

50 Cent & Floyd Mayweather’s Spicy InstaBrawl Shatters The Internet

It should come as a shock to absolutely NO ONE that on again/off again BFFs 50 & Floyd were back at it AGAIN with the hilariously dysfunctional shenanigans. This time, on a random Saturday afternoon that started with 50 dragging Floyd’s ex and ended with 50 getting DRAGGED through his big, rich town by the questionably literate boxing legend in a deliciously messy InstaBrawl that shut down the internet.

Since Floyd Mayweather and 50 cent beefing again.. let’s bring these videos back to the TL😂 pic.twitter.com/LSw90AWCat — JWepp (@JWepp) July 21, 2018

Peep the hilarious chaos over 50 & Floyd’s InstaKerfuffle on the flip.