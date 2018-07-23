That Was Fast! Home Depot Rehires Black Man That Confronted Malevolent MAGA Customer

Race matters…

Home Depot Rehires Maurice Rucker After He Confronts Racist Customer

A New York man has his job back after he was fired for a racist confrontation at a local Home Depot. Maurice Rucker was fired after defending himself from a customer who went on a racist rant after he asked him to leash his dog.

According to Rucker, the man used Cheeto In Chief to hurl racist remarks his way.

“‘F*ck you. You’re a piece of sh*t! If Trump wasn’t president, you wouldn’t even have a job,” the customer reportedly said. “You’re from the ghetto, what do you know?” “You’re lucky I’m at work because if I wasn’t you wouldn’t be talking to me like this,” Rucker responded.

Home Depot then fired him five days later for not “asking a manager to handle the situation.”

The home improvement brand has since told The Washington Post that they’ve reconsidered and they’re giving Rucker his job back.

“Our concern was that he didn’t disengage and alert management about a customer confrontation,” spokesman Matthew Harrigan told The Post in an email.

No word yet if Rucker’s accepted the offer.

Trump supporter goes on racist tirade toward a 10-yr Albany @HomeDepot employee-who stands up for himself & gets fired. The employee, Maurice Rucker, didn't use profanity, didn't hit the customer. The customer even returned to scream more, & was never charged. #homedepot #racism pic.twitter.com/TsUXz1sU83 — Bubby's Coffee (@bubbyscoffee) July 19, 2018

