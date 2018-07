(WETV)

Folks are lying, loving, and crying on the newest season of WE TV’s #MBCRS. Pauly D. is still Pauly D. and Aubrey can’t seem to understand that. Also, Momma Dee and Ernest are in a funk as well as Puma and his girl. SMMFH

#MBCCRS returns Friday, September 7 at 9/8c only on WETV.