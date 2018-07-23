We Love Us: A Gallery Of Banging Black Women Killing It With Cosplay At Comic-Con This Year

sdcc day 2 • sneak peak pic.twitter.com/Ld8F9gbq1y — beans. (@jajaBEAN) July 20, 2018

Fine Black Women Comic Con Cosplayers

In case you didn’t know, this weekend was the San Diego Comic Con, the biggest comic convention in the world. Which means that people from all over the planet converged to share their most intricate, dramatic costumes, aka cosplaying. The stars of the show, of course, were black women, who showed up and showed out.

There’s a myth that black women don’t do conventions and get into geek culture, but this is here to set the record straight and let you know they got the juice. Take a look…