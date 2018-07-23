We Love Us: A Gallery Of Banging Black Women Killing It With Cosplay At Comic-Con This Year
Fine Black Women Comic Con Cosplayers
In case you didn’t know, this weekend was the San Diego Comic Con, the biggest comic convention in the world. Which means that people from all over the planet converged to share their most intricate, dramatic costumes, aka cosplaying. The stars of the show, of course, were black women, who showed up and showed out.
"In times of crisis, the wise build bridges, while the foolish build barriers. We must find a way to look after one another as if we were one single tribe." 📷:@rxna.lxyn
There’s a myth that black women don’t do conventions and get into geek culture, but this is here to set the record straight and let you know they got the juice. Take a look…
Happy Spidey Sunday!! 🕸🕷❤️ 📸: @desolo_zantas Suit pattern: @brandonogilberto
"To me, my X-Men! Hold the line! Not one mutant dies here today… not one! " 📷:@rxna.lxyn (Because she gets mad that I don't credit her 😂😂)
Aquaman, Mera, and Aquawoman (Any thoughts on the new trailer?) 🧜🏾♀️🧜🏿♀️ #blackwomenincostume ( @princessangelinacosplay @fanservicerenji @shanamostella @groovemechanic @foureyese @the.foam.queen @cin_von_quinzel @kheici @tranquil_ashes @superherosynergy @pixienao @alexisvictorious )
#Repost @alexisvictorious (@get_repost) ・・・ Day 2 of Comic-con was such a blast! I'm so glad I chose to wear this a little bit longer! Getting ready for more cosplay throughout the weekend! 🤩 Photo by: @gamespotcosplay @gamespot Pattern by: @brandonogilberto
Took lots of pics at the Marvel Cosplay meetup today at #SDCC but this was by far my fav. T'Challa and Shuri, the Black Panthers. 🙅🏾♂️🐾 Shuri – @alexisvictorious Pattern – @4neodesigns Suit – @therpcstudio
#Repost from @blacksupers with @regram.app … Repost @blackkrystel (@get_repost) ・・・ 「Domino」"Lady Luck take the wheel…" 📷: @gordontscott DP2 > DP1 don't @ me 💁🏽♀️
#throwbacksaturday Sploosh! Having fun cosplaying Lana from Archer today with my girl @blondeshellcosplay as Katya. We ran in Pam….oh Pam….
Today's feature of the day is @lucky_luna_cosplay settin it off! Follow her on IG! Urban Cosplay Party coming to Riverside Sept 2! www.urbancosplayparty.com for Pre Sale $20
Why am I not at comic con 😭😭 its been so looong since I've been to a convention. Okay 3 months ago but still hahaha