Fool Us Once: Here’s Why Nicki Minaj’s Collab With Tekashi 6ix9ine Is Getting Her Dragged…Again

Nicki’s Tekashi Backlash

Nicki, Nicki, Nicki. This has been a disastrous run up to her album next month, hasn’t it? It seems like, at every turn, there’s another bad publicity moment that only serves to derail her momentum. This weekend was no different as her collaboration with “rapper” and walking Lisa Frank Trapper Keeper Tekashi 6ix9ine has her in hot water with fans again.

Why? Because Tekashi has pleaded guilty to felony count of use of a child in a sexual performance, uploading a video of himself engaged in sexual acts with a 13 year old when he was 18. Allegedly, and all that.

https://twitter.com/NaithanJones/status/1021162054256738304

Of course, people are noticing a trend with Nicki: she has adamantly defender her brother, who was also embroiled in a pedophilia case, and is not collaborating with someone accused of similar crimes. Not a good look and not a good way to tout any ideas of feminism. Twitter, of course, is letting Nicki have it. Peep the reactions…are people blowing things out of proportion or is this legit?