Congratulations! Tank & Zena Foster Tie The Knot, Jamie Foxx & Michael Bae Jordan Attend
Congrats are in order for Tank and his longtime love. The singer and Zena Foster wed Sunday, July 22, in front of 200 people at First Congregational Church of Los Angeles.
According to PEOPLE who got exclusive deets on the big day, Zena wore a lace J’Aton Couture gown from Lovella Bridal for the ceremony before slipping into a dress by Zahavit Tshuba for the reception.
Jamie Foxx served as a groomsman for the ceremony…
and the couple danced their first dance to “Our song”, a song they co-wrote together.
Other wedding guests included Michael B. Jordan…
With my brothers! @michaelbjordan @steelobrim #FrankNastyNoIG lol Congrats to @therealtank and @zenafoster #babbstothebone #Weddingvibes #Rnb #michaelbjordan #Tank #producerlife #producer #writer ##filmmakers #film #family #music #musicproducer #hollywood #actor #filmproducer #artistry #writerslife #greatness #blackexcellence #abs
and LeToya Luckett and Kelly Rowland.
Congrats to the happy couple!
More photos from their nuptials on the flip.
Doc, first, congrats. Very proud of your decision to take the most important step of your life. #marriage. Congrats to you and your new queen @zenafoster. I pray for undying love, prosperity, patience, humor, FORGIVENESS. I want you guys to have a cornerbacks mentality. The last play is done and over with, its about the next play/day! I see you two today and i pray that same sparkle in your eyes are still there 40 years and beyond. Love this precious gift that you have been blessed with! From what we know and heard countless times during ceremony, you got a ride or die one doc. I love you both and again I’m sooooo proud of you man. @sharlinda and i are always available for anything you two may need. Love each other privately and publicly for the world to see! #iammybrotherskeeper #couplesunited #tankandZena #babbstothebone @therealtank