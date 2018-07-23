Congratulations! Tank & Zena Foster Tie The Knot, Jamie Foxx & Michael Bae Jordan Attend

Beautifully booed up…

Tank And Zena Foster Get Married

Congrats are in order for Tank and his longtime love. The singer and Zena Foster wed Sunday, July 22, in front of 200 people at First Congregational Church of Los Angeles.

According to PEOPLE who got exclusive deets on the big day, Zena wore a lace J’Aton Couture gown from Lovella Bridal for the ceremony before slipping into a dress by Zahavit Tshuba for the reception.

Jamie Foxx served as a groomsman for the ceremony…

and the couple danced their first dance to “Our song”, a song they co-wrote together.

Other wedding guests included Michael B. Jordan…

and LeToya Luckett and Kelly Rowland.

Congrats to the happy couple!

Official.. A post shared by Tank (@therealtank) on Jul 22, 2018 at 5:54pm PDT

