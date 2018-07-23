Ain’t Over: Princess Love & Chair Tossing Moniece Are STILL #LHHH Beefing Over THIS

Here we go again…

Princess Love And Moniece Continue “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” Beef

There’s still bad blood between two “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” stars who’ll be seen beefing this season. Ahead of tonight’s season 5 premiere, Princess Love and Moniece are shading each other on Instagram over their never-ending issues.

As previously reported viewers will see Moniece toss a chair at a pregnant Princess after she blasts her on a microphone about her “bad parenting skills.”

Now after fans asked Princess why they just won’t fight and get it over with, the new mom is issuing a response.

According to Princess, Moniece is “scary” and only likes to beef with her while cameras are rolling.

“She’s a weirdo…I’ve tried plenty of times off camera, she likes to beef behind a screen or while filming. She knows where to find me.”

(Swipe to see her comments)

Moniece then clapped back saying that she can’t find Princess because she’s blocked on social media. Not only that, she thinks Princess would have her set up to be jumped during their fight and call the police.

“I’m not for setups and jumping. […] But after I beat the brakes off her and she goes to the police then, what? She’s blocked on social media. We don’t have each other’s numbers.”

Not only that, Moniece added that she specifically told production that she wanted to wait to confront Princess during that chair tossing fight till AFTER she had her baby.

“I was very clear on the fact that I would give them the scene they wanted after you had the baby. That chair that I almost whacked the life outta you with was coming either way.”

So messy, messy, messy.

You’ll see more Moniece VS Princess when Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood premieres tonight at 8 p.m. ET.—-will you be watching???

More drama on the flip.