Ain’t Over: Princess Love & Chair Tossing Moniece Are STILL #LHHH Beefing Over THIS
Princess Love And Moniece Continue “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” Beef
There’s still bad blood between two “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” stars who’ll be seen beefing this season. Ahead of tonight’s season 5 premiere, Princess Love and Moniece are shading each other on Instagram over their never-ending issues.
As previously reported viewers will see Moniece toss a chair at a pregnant Princess after she blasts her on a microphone about her “bad parenting skills.”
Now after fans asked Princess why they just won’t fight and get it over with, the new mom is issuing a response.
According to Princess, Moniece is “scary” and only likes to beef with her while cameras are rolling.
“She’s a weirdo…I’ve tried plenty of times off camera, she likes to beef behind a screen or while filming. She knows where to find me.”
Moniece then clapped back saying that she can’t find Princess because she’s blocked on social media. Not only that, she thinks Princess would have her set up to be jumped during their fight and call the police.
“I’m not for setups and jumping. […] But after I beat the brakes off her and she goes to the police then, what? She’s blocked on social media. We don’t have each other’s numbers.”
Not only that, Moniece added that she specifically told production that she wanted to wait to confront Princess during that chair tossing fight till AFTER she had her baby.
“I was very clear on the fact that I would give them the scene they wanted after you had the baby. That chair that I almost whacked the life outta you with was coming either way.”
So messy, messy, messy.
You’ll see more Moniece VS Princess when Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood premieres tonight at 8 p.m. ET.—-will you be watching???
Princess says Moniece is unblocked on social media and she’s confident that she’d win their fight because she weighs 160 pounds.
Princess also gave Moniece a taste of her boxing skills.
Princess is now vowing to do better and thinks the “devil is testing her.”
Moniece recently told fans on IG that she wishes she could quit “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood.”
Moniece recently reflected on the power of her energy.
“Just as easily as I can uplift you. I now know I can break you down just the same,” she wrote. “So be careful with me. I don’t desire to be destructive. I desire to love and be loved.”
When I reflect (which I do often). I realize that even with all of my flaws. In All of my glory. I’m VERY POWERFUL. I can walk into a room and depending on what’s affecting me. I have the ability to drain the energy from that space without having to say a word. Not anything to be proud of. Energy is transferred. I encourage those who feel this from me to ask THEMSELVES, what they are carrying. I also have the power to walk into ANY ROOM and command attention without trying, or speaking. Pretty awesome. I also possess the ability to walk into a room and shift the energy with just a smile. I’m a lover at my core. Today I realized just how REAL my thoughts are. How TANGIBLE the outcome of my thoughts can be. And the power I have over those around me. It’s always during a trial, a tribulation, a test. That discover & rediscover who I am, and exactly what I’m capable of. I bloom in the rain and the sunshine. But my soul is most empowered in the darkest hours. So I implore those around me, to be careful what you say and do. Just as easily as I can uplift you. I now know I can break you down just the same. So be careful with me. I don’t desire to be destructive. I desire to love and be loved.