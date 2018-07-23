We Couldn’t Agree More: These Crackers Are Making People Sick, Ritz Recalls Salmonella Snacks
Ritz Recalls Over A Dozen Crackers For Potential Salmonella
The jokes write themselves, but it’s no laughing matter.
According to CBSNews, there are hundreds of thousands of crackers that are potentially dangerous to your health, possibly fatal. Ritz is recalling 16 varieties of cracker snacks because they could be carrying salmonella.
The company is stating that the whey powder they use to manufacture their crunchy soup cookies is the cause of the possible salmonella.
Although there have been no reports of sickness yet, we advise that you stay away from these dangerous crackers away and if they’re already in your home, you should get rid of them ASAP.
Here is the complete list of crackers that potentially carry salmonella:
Ritz Bits Cheese Big Bag 3 oz – 0 44000 00677 8 – March 7, 2019 thru April 13, 2019
Ritz Bitzs Cheese 1 oz –0 44000 02025 5 – March 7, 2019 thru April 13, 2019
Ritz Bitzs Cheese 12 Pack Carton – 0 44000 02032 3 – March 8, 2019 thru April 13, 2019
Ritz Bitzs Cheese 30 Pack Carton – 0 44000 01309 7 – March 3, 2019 thru April 13, 2019
Ritz Bitzs Cheese 1.5 oz – 0 44000 00929 8 – March 3, 2019 thru April 13, 2019
Ritz Bitzs Cheese 3 oz Go Packs – 0 44000 03215 9 – March 7, 2019 thru April 12, 2019
8 oz Ritz Cheese Cracker Sandwiches – 0 44000 88211 2 – Jan. 14, 2019 thru Feb. 11, 2019
35 oz Ritz Cracker Sandwiches – 0 44000 00211 4 – Jan. 14, 2019 thru Feb. 11, 2019
8 oz Ritz Bacon Cracker Sandwiches – 0 44000 04566 1 – Feb. 5, 2019 and Feb. 6, 2019
35 oz Ritz Bacon Cracker Sandwiches with cheese – 0 44000 04567 8 – Feb. 5, 2019 and Feb. 6, 2019
8 oz Ritz Whole Wheat Cracker Sandwiches with White Cheddar Cheese – 0 44000 04577 7 – Feb.4, 2019 and Feb. 5, 2019
35 oz Ritz Whole Wheat Cracker Sandwiches with White Cheddar Cheese – 0 44000 04578 4 – Feb. 4, 2019 and Feb. 5, 2019
8 oz Ritz Everything Cracker Sandwiches with Cream Cheese – 0 44000 04579 1 – Feb. 6, 2019, Feb.7, 2019, and Feb. 8, 2019
35 oz Ritz Everything Cracker with Cream Cheese – 0 44000 04580 7 – Feb. 6, 2019, Feb.7, 2019, and Feb. 8, 2019
Mixed Cookie Cracker Variety 20 Pack – 0 44000 04100 7 – Feb. 1, 2019 thru Feb. 4, 2019
Mixed Cookie Cracker Variety 40 Pack – 0 44000 04221 0 – Jan. 31, 2019 thru Feb. 5, 2019
Again, do not interact with these crackers under any circumstances…