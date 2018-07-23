We Couldn’t Agree More: These Crackers Are Making People Sick, Ritz Recalls Salmonella Snacks

Image via S. Savenok/Getty Images for RITZ crackers

Ritz Recalls Over A Dozen Crackers For Potential Salmonella

The jokes write themselves, but it’s no laughing matter.

According to CBSNews, there are hundreds of thousands of crackers that are potentially dangerous to your health, possibly fatal. Ritz is recalling 16 varieties of cracker snacks because they could be carrying salmonella.

The company is stating that the whey powder they use to manufacture their crunchy soup cookies is the cause of the possible salmonella.

Although there have been no reports of sickness yet, we advise that you stay away from these dangerous crackers away and if they’re already in your home, you should get rid of them ASAP.

