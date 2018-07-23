Perv Thugs-N-Harmony: R. Kelly Drops 20-Minute “Confession” Song About His “Flaws” Called “I Admit It”

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 7

Image via Scott Legato/Getty Images

R. Kelly Releases New Revelatory Song “I Admit”

You KNOW s#!t is bad when you take a page out of O.J. Simpson‘s playbook in order to PR spin your heinous crimes.

R. Kelly has released a new song, a 20-minute song, entitled “I Admit It”. Similar to Orenthal’s book “If I Did It”, Kelly’s new ditty details everything from his marriage to Aaliyah, his infamous sex tape, his recent alcohol-and-marijuana-induced conversation with Wendy Williams and much more.

On his ability to read, or lack thereof:

I admit I can’t spell for s**t
I admit that all I hear is hits (ohh)
I admit that I couldn’t read the teleprompter when the Grammy’s asked me to present (yeah)

On his “alleged” pedophilia:

I admit I f**k with all the ladies, that’s both older and young ladies (ladies, yeah)
But tell me how they call it pedophile because that s**t is crazy (crazy)
You may have your opinions, entitled to your opinions (opinions)
But really am I supposed to go to jail or lose my career because of your opinion

On this soul-bearing convo with Wendy Williams:

Now remember when you was mad with me? But I ain’t never offered her no drink (no drink)
But I admit that she asked me, can I get a little Hennessy? (yeah)
We both turned off our phone, we drinked, out smoked, we talked
I admit that I tore it off (our phone, we talked, it off)
From my good points to my faults (faults)
She said “What about Aaliyah said?”
Love
She said “What about the tape?”
I said hush
I said my lawyer said “don’t say noth'”
But I can tell you I’ve been set up (up)

The whole song is…a lot.

Flip the page to listen to the whole 20 minutes.

Image via Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty

Thoughts? A few choice reactions on the flip side.

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    1234567
    Categories: Editors Picks, Hate It or Love It?!?!, Hide Ya Kids

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus