Perv Thugs-N-Harmony: R. Kelly Drops 20-Minute “Confession” Song About His “Flaws” Called “I Admit It”
Image via Scott Legato/Getty Images
You KNOW s#!t is bad when you take a page out of O.J. Simpson‘s playbook in order to PR spin your heinous crimes.
R. Kelly has released a new song, a 20-minute song, entitled “I Admit It”. Similar to Orenthal’s book “If I Did It”, Kelly’s new ditty details everything from his marriage to Aaliyah, his infamous sex tape, his recent alcohol-and-marijuana-induced conversation with Wendy Williams and much more.
On his ability to read, or lack thereof:
I admit I can’t spell for s**t
I admit that all I hear is hits (ohh)
I admit that I couldn’t read the teleprompter when the Grammy’s asked me to present (yeah)
On his “alleged” pedophilia:
I admit I f**k with all the ladies, that’s both older and young ladies (ladies, yeah)
But tell me how they call it pedophile because that s**t is crazy (crazy)
You may have your opinions, entitled to your opinions (opinions)
But really am I supposed to go to jail or lose my career because of your opinion
On this soul-bearing convo with Wendy Williams:
Now remember when you was mad with me? But I ain’t never offered her no drink (no drink)
But I admit that she asked me, can I get a little Hennessy? (yeah)
We both turned off our phone, we drinked, out smoked, we talked
I admit that I tore it off (our phone, we talked, it off)
From my good points to my faults (faults)
She said “What about Aaliyah said?”
Love
She said “What about the tape?”
I said hush
I said my lawyer said “don’t say noth'”
But I can tell you I’ve been set up (up)
The whole song is…a lot.
