Coupled Up: Fabolous And Emily B. Rock Vintage Gucci Outfits For The Gram

Fabolous And Emily B. Show Off Their Vintage Gucci Outfits

Fabolous and his longtime girlfriend Emily B are back on the gram and boo’d up.

Fab shared snaps of their matching Gucci get up with fans. Earlier this year, the couple dealt with tons of criticism after a police report surfaced, indicating Fabolous allegedly assaulted Emily, by pummeling her in the mouth. Since then, folks have been wondering if Emily had her teeth fixed. Swipe right to see her sparkling smile.

Do her teeth looks new to you?

Of course, the photo didn’t fly without some criticism. Fabolous chose to address a fan who stated they had something to say about his up & down romance with Emily. Hit to flip to see how Faboulous clapped back…