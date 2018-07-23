Here’s Why Pusha T And His Sweet Baby Ginny Picked 7/21 To Jump The Broom [+ More Wedding Photos]
Pusha T And Wife Virginia Give Wedding Details
Congratulations to Pusha T and his beautiful wife Virginia on their wedding this weekend. The couple wed on Saturday 7/21 and revealed the date has special significance.
The couple spoke with Brides about their special day and how they met.
“I saw her from across the room at Hell Hath No Fury album release party in her hometown of Norfolk, VA. The rest was history!” the groom told Brides.
“For whatever reason I see the number 721 almost everyday in crazy places. On 7/21/16 Terrence had me believing he was in LA, but popped up at our home in Bethesda,” Virginia told us of their romantic engagement. “He told me to meet him on our rooftop terrace…when I did he was on one knee and asked me to marry him at 7:21 pm! I said yes!” Destiny! During his best man speech, Pharrell also addressed the importance of the wedding date for the couple.
Beautiful story for an amazing couple. Hit the flip for truly amazing pics and visit Brides for the full story.
“One in name, one in aim!” #Repost @brides with @get_repost ・・・ Exclusive 🚨: Congrats to rapper, Pusha T, and Virginia Joy Williams, who are officially Mr. and Mrs.! 💍 The two tied the knot yesterday at a star-studded celebration that included his best man, @pharrell, @kimkardashian, Kanye West, and more! Head to the #linkinbio for the first look at their Virginia Beach wedding. | 📸: @adambarnesphoto 📋: @victoriaannevents 💐: @darlinganddaughters
On her two gowns: “One is me coming out my box and the other says ‘Virginia,’”
The bride wore a gown designed by Marchesa down the aisle, and changed into a second look by Reem Acra for the after party
The grooms tuxedo was custom Kim Jones, for Dior, marking his first time designing a Dior tux for a wedding, and groomsmen were also outfitted in Dior
Continue Slideshow
The couple wanted to make sure their guests got out on the diamond-shaped marble dance floor so they outfitted the whole party in custom Adidas slides.
The couple capped off the night with food truck delivery from Feather & Fin