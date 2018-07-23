Here’s Why Pusha T And His Sweet Baby Ginny Picked 7/21 To Jump The Broom [+ More Wedding Photos]

Pusha T And Wife Virginia Give Wedding Details

Congratulations to Pusha T and his beautiful wife Virginia on their wedding this weekend. The couple wed on Saturday 7/21 and revealed the date has special significance.

The couple spoke with Brides about their special day and how they met.

“I saw her from across the room at Hell Hath No Fury album release party in her hometown of Norfolk, VA. The rest was history!” the groom told Brides. “For whatever reason I see the number 721 almost everyday in crazy places. On 7/21/16 Terrence had me believing he was in LA, but popped up at our home in Bethesda,” Virginia told us of their romantic engagement. “He told me to meet him on our rooftop terrace…when I did he was on one knee and asked me to marry him at 7:21 pm! I said yes!” Destiny! During his best man speech, Pharrell also addressed the importance of the wedding date for the couple.

Beautiful story for an amazing couple. Hit the flip for truly amazing pics and visit Brides for the full story.