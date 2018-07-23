What A Difference: Kylie Jenner And Her Thinner Puckers Spotted In Paris

Thinner Lipped Kylie Jenner Spotted In Paris With Travis Scott

Who is this white woman??? Kylie Jenner de-plumped her lips and looks DIFFERENT. We guess filler really did wonders for her. The almost “billionaire” was seen out in Paris over the weekend with her boyfriend Travis Scott. The rapper had performed at France’s Lollapalooza festival. Here’s how her face used to look, the one she used to sell her lip sticks…

Paparazzi caught Travis and Kylie leaving their hotel. Are you feeling their get ups?

Previously, Kylie Jenner admitted to removing the filler from her face, but she has yet to debuted any face shots to her instagram. How do you think her fans will react to her new face?