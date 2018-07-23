Jesus Take The Wheel: Gunman Opens Fire On Toronto Restaurant Killing 2 Injuring 12

Image via Getty

2 Dead, 12 Injured In Mass Shooting In Toronto

Last night, a gunman walked up to a Greektown restaurant in Toronto and began firing through their front window according to DailyMail.

Bullets struck 14 people, 2 of which are dead and 12 others are injured, including a 9-year-old girl who is in critical condition.

The 29-year-old gunman was killed after exchanging shots with police who arrived on the scene.

Incredibly, a woman just happened to be recording a cell phone video out of her window above the restaurant and caught a glimpse of the shooter walking up and pulling the trigger.

According to USAToday, Police Chief Mark Saunders says that he does not believe the shooting was random and hasn’t ruled out an act of terrorism.

