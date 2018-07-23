Ho Sit Down: #PermitPatty Snitches On Black Boy Selling Hotdogs And City Rewards Him

City Helps Young Hotdog Stand Owner Gets Permits

We have another Permit Patty case n the horizon, and this one also has a happy ending.

A thirteen-year-old Minneapolis boy who had been selling hotdogs outside of his home since 2016 was temporarily shut down after he was reported to the city. But, instead of shutting down a teen’s hot dog stand after a complaint, the city helped him start a business.

According to Q13 Fox, when the city received the complaint a few weeks ago, the Minneapolis Department of Health started making calls to help him.

“When I realized what it was, I said, ‘No, we’re not going to just go and shut him down’ like we would an unlicensed vendor,” Minneapolis Environmental Health Director Dan Huff said. “We can help him get the permit. Let’s make this a positive thing and help him become a business owner.” The Health Department staff even put up the cash to help Jaequan pay for his $87 permit. The also spent time training Jaequan on how to take the temperature of the hot dogs so they’re above 140 degrees and brought him a thermometer and a hand-washing station.

Have you heard about the 13-year-old the City cleared to sell hot dogs? Jaequan Faulkner’s stand at 1510 Penn Ave N is officially permitted. He plans to take his food stand on the road to serve customers at places like the 4th Precinct. Our cops stopped by to support the cause. pic.twitter.com/S6ePP6VRlZ — Minneapolis Police (@MinneapolisPD) July 18, 2018

Sweet, right? Reportedly, back in 2016 Jaequan asked his uncle, Jerome Faulkner, if he could use his hot dog roaster. His uncle and aunt told him he could use it and he started making hot dogs and selling them in the front yard and the rest is history. Now the boy has a legit business. Good for him!