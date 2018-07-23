Smith Family Vacay: Jada Pinkett-Smith Flosses That Mommy Bawwwdy And Says She’s Ready For Will To Get Off The Gram

#QualityTime A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on Jul 22, 2018 at 1:53pm PDT

The Smith Family Vacation Is Pure Comedy

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are currently on vacation with their kids… but Will is having a little too much fun.

Daddy Dearest A post shared by Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapinkettsmith) on Jul 22, 2018 at 1:55pm PDT

If you were Jada would you be fed up with his Instagram antics?

We can’t be too mad at his antics if they sparked her to show off her bikini bawwwwwwdy right?

Hit the flip for more from the Smith family vacay.