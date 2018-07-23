Smith Family Vacay: Jada Pinkett-Smith Flosses That Mommy Bawwwdy And Says She’s Ready For Will To Get Off The Gram
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 7
❯
❮
The Smith Family Vacation Is Pure Comedy
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are currently on vacation with their kids… but Will is having a little too much fun.
If you were Jada would you be fed up with his Instagram antics?
We can’t be too mad at his antics if they sparked her to show off her bikini bawwwwwwdy right?
Hit the flip for more from the Smith family vacay.