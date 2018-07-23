Smith Family Vacay: Jada Pinkett-Smith Flosses That Mommy Bawwwdy And Says She’s Ready For Will To Get Off The Gram

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 7

#QualityTime

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on

The Smith Family Vacation Is Pure Comedy

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are currently on vacation with their kids… but Will is having a little too much fun.

Daddy Dearest

A post shared by Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapinkettsmith) on

If you were Jada would you be fed up with his Instagram antics?

We can’t be too mad at his antics if they sparked her to show off her bikini bawwwwwwdy right?

Hit the flip for more from the Smith family vacay.

P E A C E Shot by @ktencer1

A post shared by Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapinkettsmith) on

Me & My Bean catching up. I’ve been away working for MONTHS!

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on

Me and my beautiful Bonus❤️

A post shared by Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapinkettsmith) on

Somewhere

A post shared by Trey AcE Smith (@treysmith0011) on

    Continue Slideshow

    Video Link & Embed Code
    Link:     https://bossip.com/1656070/smith-family-vacay-jada-pinkett-smith-flosses-that-mommy-bawwwdy-and-says-shes-ready-for-will-to-get-off-the-gram/
    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    1234567
    Categories: Ballers, Bangers, Bikini Body

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus