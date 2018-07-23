Thanks Swaggy P! Nick Young Takes The Blame For Iggy Azalea’s KFC Bucket Twerk
Nick Young Responds To Iggy Azalea’s Twerk Video
Nick Young is responding to a video of his ex twerking by a private jet—with a bucket of chicken balanced on her a$$ets.
As previously reported, augmented Aussie Iggy Azalea posted a video of herself shaking her cakes while a friend put a bucket of KFC chicken on her Becky booty.
Her ex Nick then aired someone out on Twitter and told them that “they have more to offer” and apologized for “turning them into that.”
Oh??? Do YOU think Nick cheating on Iggy made her into the twerker she is now?
She has been focusing on posting her heavy cream cakes lately.
More from Nick Young on the flip.
Nick deleted his tweets and spent some time with his baby’s mother Keonna Green. The couple was spotted Sunday outside of West Hollywood’s Craig’s restaurant.