Rainbow Swirled Conspiracy: CSI Twitter Thinks Tekashi Staged His Own Pistol-Whipping, Kidnapping & Robbery
- By Bossip Staff
CSI Twitter Isn’t Buying Tekashi’s Late-Night Kidnapping Story
At this point, everyone should know Tekashi69 is a shameless troll who does literally ANYTHiNG for clicks and clout which explains why CSI Twitter scoffed at his late-night pistol-whipping, kidnapping and robbery story that coincidentally happened RIGHT BEFORE he dropped his new Nicki Minaj collab “FEFE” in a very stinky sequence of events.
Hit the flip for a look into CSI Twitter’s investigation into Tekashi’s constantly changing story.