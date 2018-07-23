Rainbow Swirled Conspiracy: CSI Twitter Thinks Tekashi Staged His Own Pistol-Whipping, Kidnapping & Robbery

The story that Tekashi told TMZ pic.twitter.com/j4SJAqdYj3 — Wells P (@Wells_P) July 22, 2018

CSI Twitter Isn’t Buying Tekashi’s Late-Night Kidnapping Story

At this point, everyone should know Tekashi69 is a shameless troll who does literally ANYTHiNG for clicks and clout which explains why CSI Twitter scoffed at his late-night pistol-whipping, kidnapping and robbery story that coincidentally happened RIGHT BEFORE he dropped his new Nicki Minaj collab “FEFE” in a very stinky sequence of events.

This Tekashi pistol whipping/robbery incident….staged maybe?…. pic.twitter.com/Fm9liPwT1t — Andreas Antoniou (@kingrandae) July 22, 2018

