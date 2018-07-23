Rainbow Swirled Conspiracy: CSI Twitter Thinks Tekashi Staged His Own Pistol-Whipping, Kidnapping & Robbery

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 15

CSI Twitter Isn’t Buying Tekashi’s Late-Night Kidnapping Story

At this point, everyone should know Tekashi69 is a shameless troll who does literally ANYTHiNG for clicks and clout which explains why CSI Twitter scoffed at his late-night pistol-whipping, kidnapping and robbery story that coincidentally happened RIGHT BEFORE he dropped his new Nicki Minaj collab “FEFE” in a very stinky sequence of events.

Hit the flip for a look into CSI Twitter’s investigation into Tekashi’s constantly changing story.

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112131415
    Categories: For Discussion, For Your Information, For Your Viewing Pleasure

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus