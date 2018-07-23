RepresentMensHealth Black Celebrity Men Who’ve Openly Spoken On Mental Health Issues

Black Celebrity Men Who Spoke On Mental Health

In an effort to emphasize the importance of black men’s health, iOne has a special #RepresentMensHealth initiative highlighting the importance of well being in African-American men.

One aspect is mental health, a once taboo topic that’s gotten more mainstream coverage in part because there are celebrities openly speaking out on their battles.

In particular, there are black celebrity men who’ve detailed overcoming depression and other mental health issues and the steps they’ve taken to do so.

Hit the flip to see who’s been brave enough to speak out.