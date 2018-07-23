#RepresentMensHealth Black Celebrity Men Who’ve Openly Spoken On Mental Health Issues
In an effort to emphasize the importance of black men’s health, iOne has a special #RepresentMensHealth initiative highlighting the importance of well being in African-American men.
One aspect is mental health, a once taboo topic that’s gotten more mainstream coverage in part because there are celebrities openly speaking out on their battles.
In particular, there are black celebrity men who’ve detailed overcoming depression and other mental health issues and the steps they’ve taken to do so.
The Rock
The Rock previously said on an episode of Oprah’s Master class that he dealt with depression after being cut from a Canadian football team and living in his parent’s basement.
“I found that, with depression, one of the most important things you could realize is that you’re not alone,” said The Rock. “You’re not the first to go through it; you’re not going to be the last to go through it … I wish I had someone at that time who could just pull me aside and [say], ‘Hey, it’s gonna be okay. It’ll be okay.’ So I wish I knew that.”
Lloyd
Singer Lloyd recently opened up about his battle with depression in a lengthy Instagram post where he thanked fans for supporting his music that he says has been therapeutic for him.
“I am one who has faced my deepest fears and I’ve been rewarded for my efforts by my fans and supporters,” wrote Lloyd. “Thank you to everyone for helping push the video to close to 100 million views and for buying over a million copies of my very 1st independent release.”
They say Depression is now the #1 most diagnosed mental illness in the world with over 300million ppl facing this issue. It’s safe to say that we either will experience this ourselves at some point in our lifetime or we will surely know someone who will. I’m learning that being vocal is in many ways therapeutic, and although a dr may not be able to prescribe such a thing, surely being honest is in its own way like a medicine. Out of those 300 million, I am one who has faced my deepest fears and I’ve been rewarded for my efforts by my fans and supporters. Thank you to everyone for helping push the video to close to 100 million views and for buying over a million copies of my very 1st independent release… to quote the song, I am continuously finding new approaches to an old dream, and there is no me without you!! Love you so much! Love yourself! #TRU August 31
Kid Cudi
Kid Cudi recently sat down with Billboard for their cover and spoke on moving past his mental health struggles. He previously said in an open letter that he had suicidal urges and stepped out of the spotlight to seek help.
“I was in a really bad place, and at the time, I felt like I was letting a lot of people down,” said the rapper, 34. “It was really hard for me to even write that letter, but I needed to be honest with the kids. I needed to. I couldn’t live a lie. I couldn’t pretend to be happy.”
Now he says making music, raising his daughter and spending time with family has heightened his happiness.
“I’m the best I’ve ever been in my life,” he reveals. “I realized I was genuinely happy, and there’s nothing really going on in particular. Just being 34, to be still doing what I love. Taking care of my responsibilities, and my daughter’s good and my family’s good. Creating is making me happy again.”
Kanye West
Kanye West told Charlamagne that he struggles with mental health issues—but unfortunately, he’s not in therapy.
“I use the world as my therapy — as my therapist,” he said, adding that he prefers to talk with friends and family. “I will pull them into the conversation of what I’m feeling at that point and get their perspective,” he said. “It’s kind of narcissistic.”
Still, Kanye said he’s dedicated to fighting stigmas surrounding mental health especially when it comes to the word “crazy.”
“I want to change the stigma of crazy, of mental health — period,” Mr. West said. “Best believe I’m going to take the stigma off the word crazy.”
J.Cole
J. Cole rapped about people self-medicating their depression with drugs on his track “Friends.”
“I know you say it helps and no I’m not tryna offend but I know depression & drug addiction don’t blend. Reality distorts & then you get lost in the wind. And I done seen the combo take ppl off the deep end.”
He also performed “Friends” with Wale and Daniel Ceasar at the BET Awards.
Wale
Back in 2015, Wale told Billboard that he struggled with a pill addiction due to a depression battle.
“My confidence was shot, so I’d be taking whatever to keep me in a good mood, to get me in the right mood for an interview,” said Wale. “I’m not going into the details as to what I was taking, but there’s definitely something for that. Just like there’s a fuckin’ app for everything, there’s a damn pill for everything. Or something you can pour in your glass. I was depressed not being where I wanna be in my career when I’ve put the work in. I wasn’t sleeping. I was drinking all day and I didn’t have anyone to go to. I couldn’t fight it. Those are some of the demons I talk about on the album.”
DMX
In 2011, the rapper told Arizona’s ABC 15, that his bipolar disorder and drug addiction causes severe mood swings between mania and depression.
“I used to be really clear on who was what and what characteristics each personality had. But I don’t know at this point. I’m not even sure there is a difference,” he continued. “I’m Earl when I’m with my children. I miss my children, I miss my children, I miss my children.”
Kendrick Lamar
Kendrick Lamar previously told Rob Markman about mental health and suicidal thoughts that he wrote about on the track “u” from To Pimp A Butterfly.
“Nothing was as vulnerable as that record. It’s even pulling from those experiences of growing up in Compton—when I was on that tour bus and things was happening in my city and with my family that I couldn’t do nothing about, I couldn’t understand that. That can draw a thin line between you having your sanity and you losing it. My release therapy is writing the music.”