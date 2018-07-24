INSECUREFEST Issa Rae Talks Panty Melters & Season 3 Of #InsecureHBO

Someone we actually LOVE…

Issa Rae Talks “Insecure” Season 3″

Before the kickoff of her magical melaniny #INSECUREFEST, Issa Rae walked the red carpet and chatted with Bossip about the new season.

The “Insecure” creator confirmed that there’s drama ahead for Issa and her ex-turned roommate Daniel. According to Issa, there should be rules about living with an ex.

“Yeah you should be worried, you really have to have a set of rules; rule #1 communicate, rule #2 I think there should be monetary compensation—rule #3 DON’T DO IT!”

Not only that, when we asked her about bringing any possible new panty melters to the show she laughed and said she’d NEVER do that considering that the Bossip term we used on her (fine azz) brother Lamine “disgusts her.”

“Y’all tainted it for me because y’all cast my brother as a panty melter so now it’s a disgusting category for me—-I can’t even take it seriously. Why did y’all do that?!”

LOL!!! Issa’s brother Lamine was in attendance at the fest (destroying drawls as usual) alongside Sarunas Jackson (Dro) and Y’lan Noel (Daniel).

Bossip had a chance to screen the first episode and it was (of course) filled to the brim with all the messy (sexy) deliciousness we’ve come to expect from our girl Issa. Prepare yourself for the Twitter debates—even without Lawrence this season.

Will YOU be watching “Insecure” season 3 when it airs Sunday, August 12th at 10:30 PM ET/PT?