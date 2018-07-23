Hate Crime? “Heavyset White Man” Stabs Two Black Sisters Riding BART In Oakland, Youngest Fatally Wounded
#niawilson and her sister were viciously attacked by an estranged white male between the age of 25-30 in Oakland. Nia died while her sister is in critical condition. Forward any info on this heinous crime to Oakland authorities or @shaunking Share and repost to ensure justice for Nia and her family!
Image via Getty
2 Black Sisters Stabbed On BART Train In Oakland, One Dead
This story is going to infuriate you and likely make you cry. It’s extremely tragic and it’s maddening to think that the person responsible is still at large.
According to a story in the San Francisco Gate, two Black sisters were stabbed by a person described as a “heavyset white man” at MacArthur Station in Oakland. One of the girls, 18-year-old Nia Wilson, has died from her injuries while her older sister, Malika Harris, has been hospitalized for treatment.
A witness on the train said he heard no yelling, arguing or commotion prior to the stabbing. The attack, says the witness, appeared to come “out of nowhere”.
Last night 18 year old Nia Wilson was fatally stabbed in the neck while exiting a Bart train in Oakland,California. Her 20 year old sister was also stabbed and is now fighting for her life. The suspect is a heavy set white male 20-30 years old, still on the loose. Witnesses say there was no arguing or yelling before the stabbings, this sound like a hate crime. I take the BART train everyday so this really hurts 💔💔💔 #RestInPower #NiaWilson #JusticeforNiaWilson #Oakland #HateCrime
As if this story wasn’t already sad enough, Nia’s cousin, Ebony Monroe, told the paper that Malika’s boyfriend had drowned in a lake 2 years ago, she was celebrating his birthday the night she was stabbed to death.
Yeah.
For some strange reason, this fat piece of s#!t was able to wobble his clogged arota a$$ out of the train station without being apprehended. He is currently at large and police are asking for the community’s aid in his capture.
There is witness video from the scene at the train station following the attack, be warned, it isn’t bloody, but it is very graphic.
These people are sick. We must protect our women and girls. . . #niawilson #whitesupremacy #whitesupremacists #racism #racist #hatred #oakland #weallwegot #chikesiaclemons #korryngaines #sandrabland #sayhername #loverespectandprotecttheblackwoman #loverespectandprotectourwomen #loverespectandprotectourwomen #foi #fruitofislam #noi #blackunity #blackgirlmagic #ripnia #blackmanstandup