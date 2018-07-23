Hate Crime? “Heavyset White Man” Stabs Two Black Sisters Riding BART In Oakland, Youngest Fatally Wounded

Image via Getty

2 Black Sisters Stabbed On BART Train In Oakland, One Dead

This story is going to infuriate you and likely make you cry. It’s extremely tragic and it’s maddening to think that the person responsible is still at large.

According to a story in the San Francisco Gate, two Black sisters were stabbed by a person described as a “heavyset white man” at MacArthur Station in Oakland. One of the girls, 18-year-old Nia Wilson, has died from her injuries while her older sister, Malika Harris, has been hospitalized for treatment.

A witness on the train said he heard no yelling, arguing or commotion prior to the stabbing. The attack, says the witness, appeared to come “out of nowhere”.

As if this story wasn’t already sad enough, Nia’s cousin, Ebony Monroe, told the paper that Malika’s boyfriend had drowned in a lake 2 years ago, she was celebrating his birthday the night she was stabbed to death.

Yeah.

Here is the father of #NiaWilson begging for justice upon learning that she had been targeted then stabbed to death by a random white man on the train. An unthinkable act of violence. Via @KTVU pic.twitter.com/bhWvbdYdXf — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) July 23, 2018

For some strange reason, this fat piece of s#!t was able to wobble his clogged arota a$$ out of the train station without being apprehended. He is currently at large and police are asking for the community’s aid in his capture.

There is witness video from the scene at the train station following the attack, be warned, it isn’t bloody, but it is very graphic.