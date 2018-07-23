#RepresentMensHealth: Hubby To Massy Arias, Stefan Williams’ Six Figure Body Is GOALS
#RepresentMensHealth: Stefan Williams Reps For The Fit Black Dads And Husbands
It’s summa summa time, and iOne is dedicating a special initiative to recognize the importance of black men’s health. No matter your age or body type, living your BEST life means treating your health as a priority. Now we’ve done some snooping and we noticed that fit Queen Massy Arias and married to a chiseled chested hunk. Yes, muscles are a plus, but Stefan Williams refers to his temple as a six figure body and treats it as such all while including family into the fitness.
For all of the folks that think being married and/or having children is a hindrance to your workout time, let Stefan debunk that attitude for you.
Hit the flip to see more times Stefan Williams was fit father goals, do you #RepresentMensHealth like this?
Quality time! Time is what you make it. There are only so many minutes in the day, and how we choose to spend them dictates everything. Be creative, and multi-task around challenges and obstacles. 🎼 Credit: My amazingly talented cousin @kalpeeofficial <- please show him some ❤️ #ChocAndPop #ChocolateDrop #QualityTime #CantTouchThis #MyTrophy 🐣 @growingupindi
🐳 Progress over perfection ! Next week, Our little chocolate drop will be entering advanced swim classes, at just 17 months! Woo!🙌🏾 Parenthood is a constant reminder of “process” and “patience”, two amazing lessons that should be integrated into everything we do. We can’t control the outcome of day to day events, but we can control our effort and output. Show up, put in your best effort, and let things develop how they will!! #ChocNPop #BaeWatchOverBaywatch #WhereYouAtPhelps #MyTrophy #YouGottaCoordinate #Suits
⚡️Charging into the weekend like: Try adding sprint intervals to your steady state cardio, to spike metabolism, burn more fat over time & maintaining muscle! 🔥Like weight training, sprinting requires short bursts of energy, explosive muscle contractions and endurance. utilizing dozens of muscles at the same time, making it one of the most complete muscle training exercises available. 🏎💨Pick up the pace, and alternatively sprint from ‘light to light’ or for a set duration. 🌪 #GetInThatWork #SixFigureBody #NewDadBod #EscapingTheSunkenPlace #ByeFelicia
Stole @massy.arias slides for some agility and mobility action. Maintaining good movement in your hips and shoulders will save you from injury down the road. Hip and arm circles using body weight, mountain climbers and some lateral loading. You can use a tShirt/towel on hardwood floor or books on carpet to simulate sliders if you don't have any.
But first, coffee ☕️. Pretty essential for me to start my day.. just the smell makes me happy. Adding milk, cream, sweeteners, etc can add variety, but usually a lot of extra calories, processed sugars and chemicals in the process. Adding a scoop of protein can be a great substitute! @tru_supplements protein is naturally sweetened with monk fruit and stevia, with over 20grams of protein, 100cals and zero sugar. I missed last weeks IG story giveaway due to travel, so will be giving away 4️⃣ Sample packs this week! Each winner will receive a pack containing 5️⃣ flavors/servings of @tru_supplements protein, for you and a friend. EACH. 🙋🏽♂️ Rules to enter:. ▶️Must follow @tru_supplements ▶️Have a public profile ▶️Tag a friend and post the requested emoji. (We’ll change it up every week) Winners will be randomly selected, and announced on my IG story. NEW contest starts tomorrow! #PlantPower #CoffeeJunky #AmRoutine #MyShirtGotCoffeeAndBabyFoodOnIt #StillFreshTho
Swipe left tribe! Happy father’s day! To all the men who embrace fatherhood, I want to say thank you. @willy_beamen, you couldn’t be a better father. If I could give this man a trophy I would! Thank you for being there every step of the way. For the way you love our daughter. Thank you for every diaper change. For getting up every single night I’ve been exhausted and you’ve wanted me to rest. Thank you for carrying the diaper bags with pride even though the rose gold was a bit sketchy for you. Thank you for every swimming lesson and every doctor appointment you haven’t missed. Thank you for trying to do her hair even though it has been a lost cause 😂😭. Thank you for teaching Indi how to be loved and cared for. You are our Superman! #happyfathersday
Happy friyay tribe! Tag your workout partner to challenge! @willy_beamen let’s do this. Repeat everything 3 times. 💪🏾Kettlebell box lift offs: 5×5 each leg. Tip: “hug” kettlebell keeping elbows in. 💪🏾Single leg to double landing box jump: arms swing back as you sink to load and explode. Land with both legs. 💪🏾 Forward banded duck walk: place powerband right above your belt line. Partner should apply enough resistance to help the other sink comfortably into a squat. Use your Hamstrings and coconuts to stabilize and “break” as you walk forward. 💪🏾 Bridge step outs: start in a bridge position. Rib cage down. Only go as far out as you can without losing your neutral spine. This one is a beast! 💪🏾Low to high cable rotations: start in a squat position. Neutral grip on cables. Give cables some slack. Keep cables close at all times. Load and twist to find your glute. Core, core , core. Coconuts and coconuts. 💪🏾 Band pulls: have partner kneel down while you do a wall sit. Rib cage stays down. Pull band towards you. Try to keep 90 degree angle. 🎶 @duttypaul @majorlazer ”Tip pon it” ———————————————————————— Menciona a tu pareja, Dale! Repite todo 3 veces. 5 repeticiones por pierna. Aquí trabajamos todo el cuerpo. 💪🏾Saltos de caja: Unlos brazos se balancean hacia atrás mientras te hundes para cargar y explotar. Aterrizas con ambas piernas en la caja. Caminata de pato: toma la power banda y colócala justo encima de la línea de tu cintura. El compañero debe aplicar suficiente resistencia para ayudar al otro a hundirse cómodamente en una sentadilla. Usa tus femorales y cocos 😉 para estabilizarte mientras caminas hacia adelante. 💪🏾 Puente con caminata. Solo vaya tan lejos como puedan sin perder la neutralidad en la columna. 💪🏾 Baja rotación de cables: comience en una posición de sentadilla. Agarre neutral en los cables. Dele a los cables un poco de holgura. Mantenga los cables cerca en todo momento. Carga y gira para encontrar tu glúteo. Núcleo, núcleo, núcleo. Cocos y cocos. 💪🏾 Tira de la banda: haz que tu compañero se arrodille mientras te sienta en la pared. La caja torácica se mantiene neutral. Tira de la banda hacia ti. Intenta mantener el ángulo de 90 grados.
Some mobility, pulls, transverse movements and high intensity cardio from our last day in Hawaii. Your body moves in 3D! Introducing stability, rotating and lateral movements with supersets, is a full body beat down. Try incorporating a few of these moves. The single leg bench over was a killer, don't let the simplicity fool you… Landing in Washington DC in a few mins, and looking forward to getting back to work!! Let's go!! #DC #Washington #LetsGo