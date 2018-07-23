#RepresentMensHealth: Hubby To Massy Arias, Stefan Williams’ Six Figure Body Is GOALS

- By Bossip Staff
(Photo by Alison Buck/Getty Images for Create & Cultivate and Chevrolet)

#RepresentMensHealth: Stefan Williams Reps For The Fit Black Dads And Husbands

It’s summa summa time, and iOne is dedicating a special initiative to recognize the importance of black men’s health. No matter your age or body type, living your BEST life means treating your health as a priority. Now we’ve done some snooping and we noticed that fit Queen Massy Arias and married to a chiseled chested hunk. Yes, muscles are a plus, but Stefan Williams refers to his temple as a six figure body and treats it as such all while including family into the fitness.

For all of the folks that think being married and/or having children is a hindrance to your workout time, let Stefan debunk that attitude for you.

Hit the flip to see more times Stefan Williams was fit father goals, do you #RepresentMensHealth like this?

