Yes, R. Kelly’s Disgusting A$$ Deserves All This Slander Twitter Is Serving Him And More

R. Kelly Is Getting Destroyed On Twitter

R. Kelly released a 19-minute song called “I Admit It” where he tried to defend himself from the allegations that he had sex with underage girls, has a sex cult and is a general all-around scumbag. Twitter was immediately fed the eff up. All his sorry song did was invite people to drag him through the mud, like he deserves.

"nah this aint it chief" – what r. kelly's audio engineer should've said — Desus Nice (@desusnice) July 23, 2018

Take a look at all the worst slander he got all day.