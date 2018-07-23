Yes, R. Kelly’s Disgusting A$$ Deserves All This Slander Twitter Is Serving Him And More
R. Kelly Is Getting Destroyed On Twitter
R. Kelly released a 19-minute song called “I Admit It” where he tried to defend himself from the allegations that he had sex with underage girls, has a sex cult and is a general all-around scumbag. Twitter was immediately fed the eff up. All his sorry song did was invite people to drag him through the mud, like he deserves.
Take a look at all the worst slander he got all day.