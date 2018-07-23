Chick$ B4 D*cks, Foreverrr: Cardi B Rubs Fans Wrong With Tweet About Offset Gauging Her Friendships

Cardi B Says Offset Helps Her Choose Friendships And Erupts Twitter

Who do you trust to keep it real with you? Usually someone trust worthy right?

Well, fans of Cardi B think Offset is not honest enough to keep it real about who her REAL friends are, given his history of infidelity. Belcalis tweeted out her arbitrary feelings on her man being the best gauge for her friendships, saying “You know how moms can tell if people are your real friends or not …so does your man”.

You know how moms can tell if people are your real friends or not …so does your man — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 23, 2018

Nothing against Offset personally but, many women seem to have had the same experiences when it came to BFs meddling in their relationships. First the man isolated them, then comes the control…

No sis, I don’t agree. Men will alienate and isolate you from your friends so they can cheat on you and maltreat you in peace. They can gaslight and manipulate you easier, if you have no friends. https://t.co/oToCPtfvIC — Damilola Marcus (@OmogeDami) July 23, 2018

Cardi B probably never expected to disrupted this many timelines with this tweet, but her fans went OFF with opinions. Hit the flips to see. Where do YOU stand on this issue?