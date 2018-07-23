Leave It To Steebie: Faith Evans’ Marriage Certificate Doesn’t Mention Her Biggie Marriage—But Is This All A Publicity Stunt???

Faith Evans’ Marriage Certificate Neglects Biggie Smalls Marriage

Faith Evans is very much so married to Stevie J but her marriage certificate has a slight glitch. As previously reported Stevie and Faith tied the knot last week in a Vegas hotel room and declared their love for one another on social media.

I love you back Steven Aaron Jordan — Faith Evans (@faithevans) July 18, 2018

Now TMZ’s done some digging and discovered that Faith ‘s recent marriage license makes no mention of her marriage to the Notorious B.I.G. The website obtained a copy of Faith’s marriage certificate and in it she lists her marriage to Steebie as her second, the first being her divorce from Todd Russaw back in 2012.

According to Faith, however, the glitch isn’t her fault and she insists that the court clerk got it all wrong.

“Biggie was my first true love, he will always be acknowledged as such,” she told TMZ. “Everyone knows he was my husband.”

That’s—–strange. Do you believer her court clerk story?

All the while Faith’s been happily hugged up with Steebie, people are strongly doubting that their nuptials are the real deal.

The Jordans ❤️ A post shared by Faith Evans (@therealfaithevans) on Jul 23, 2018 at 2:12pm PDT

