How They REALLY Feel: Georgia Rep. Jason Spencer Relishes The Chance To Yeller “NI**ER!” On Sacha Baron Cohen Show [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Image via Eyecrave/Getty
Georgia Lawmaker Screams N-Word On Sacha Baron Cohen Show
Georgia state Representative Jason Spencer revealed his true nature on an episode of Sacha Baron Cohen’s new prank TV show “Who Is America?”.
In the latest clip, Cohen enlists Spencer with a pretty elaborate con, and it works to perfection. Almost TOO perfect…
Image via H. Armstrong Roberts/ClassicStock/Getty Images
Suffice to say, his fellow Georgia politicians, especially the Republicans, are calling for Spencer to resign from office.
Spencer, for his part, is using the threat of violence against his family as an excuse to yell the n-word with vigor and passion.
Dear, Rep. D-bag. GTFOHWTHBS. Sincerely, the n-words.