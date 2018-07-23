How They REALLY Feel: Georgia Rep. Jason Spencer Relishes The Chance To Yeller “NI**ER!” On Sacha Baron Cohen Show [Video]

Image via Eyecrave/Getty

Georgia Lawmaker Screams N-Word On Sacha Baron Cohen Show

Georgia state Representative Jason Spencer revealed his true nature on an episode of Sacha Baron Cohen’s new prank TV show “Who Is America?”.

In the latest clip, Cohen enlists Spencer with a pretty elaborate con, and it works to perfection. Almost TOO perfect…

Suffice to say, his fellow Georgia politicians, especially the Republicans, are calling for Spencer to resign from office.

The actions and language used by Jason Spencer are appalling and offensive. There is no excuse for this type of behavior, ever, and I am saddened and disgusted by it. — Governor Nathan Deal (@GovernorDeal) July 23, 2018

Spencer, for his part, is using the threat of violence against his family as an excuse to yell the n-word with vigor and passion.

Georgia state representative Jason Spencer just texted me his response to last night's #WhoIsAmerica episode, in which he now infamously exposed himself and yelled racial epithets during a fake training session [thread] — Steven Zeitchik (@ZeitchikWaPo) July 23, 2018

Dear, Rep. D-bag. GTFOHWTHBS. Sincerely, the n-words.