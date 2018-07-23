Issa Rae & The #InsecureHBO Cast Host #INSECUREFEST, 2 Chainz & Jorja Smith Perform

Insecure Fest Photos

Insecure fans got treated to a “Lit AF” celebration this weekend to mark season 3 of the Issa Rae/HBO hit show.

#INSECUREFEST took over Los Angeles as the network took the annual Insecure Block Party series to the next level.

The event at LA’s new state-of-the-art soccer stadium Banc of California Stadium included a red carpet and carnival-themed festival grounds.

On hand for the celebration were the show’s stars Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji, Y’lan Noel, Sarunas Jackson, Natasha Rothwell and the rest of the crew…

as well as Insecure’s EP/director Prentice Penny…

and Niecy Nash.

The one-of-a-kind premiere event hosted by journalist Gia Peppers included an exclusive screening of INSECURE season 3 episode 1, as well as delicious food and drinks from stadium vendors, carnival games, bounce houses, sounds from DJ Jasmine Solano and a headlining performance from 2 Chainz.

Drake’s rumored “Jaded” inspiration Jorja Smith also hit the stage…

as well as “Caroline” rapper Aminé…

rapper Rico Nasty…

and rapper Saweetie.

HBO introduced the annual Insecure Block Party series in 2016 in Brooklyn, New York with a full day of food, music, and screenings. Last year’s premiere event took over an entire Inglewood Block as an ode to the show’s setting and one-of-a-kind culture.

“INSECURE” season three premieres exclusively on HBO on Sunday, August 12th at 10:30 PM ET/PT. For more information visit http://www.hbo.com/insecure. “INSECURE” season three will also be available on HBO NOW, HBO GO and HBO On Demand.

See more from #INSECUREFEST on the flip.