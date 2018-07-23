Issa Rae & The #InsecureHBO Cast Host #INSECUREFEST, 2 Chainz & Jorja Smith Perform

- By Bossip Staff
Josh Blanchard/FilmMagic/FilmMagic for HBO

Insecure Fest Photos

Insecure fans got treated to a “Lit AF” celebration this weekend to mark season 3 of the Issa Rae/HBO hit show.

#INSECUREFEST took over Los Angeles as the network took the annual Insecure Block Party series to the next level.

The event at LA’s new state-of-the-art soccer stadium Banc of California Stadium included a red carpet and carnival-themed festival grounds.

Dorothy Hong/Team Epiphany

On hand for the celebration were the show’s stars Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji, Y’lan Noel, Sarunas Jackson, Natasha Rothwell and the rest of the crew…

Josh Blanchard/FilmMagic/FilmMagic for HBO

as well as Insecure’s EP/director Prentice Penny…

Josh Blanchard/FilmMagic/FilmMagic for HBO

and Niecy Nash.

Josh Blanchard/FilmMagic/FilmMagic for HBO

The one-of-a-kind premiere event hosted by journalist Gia Peppers included an exclusive screening of INSECURE season 3 episode 1, as well as delicious food and drinks from stadium vendors, carnival games, bounce houses, sounds from DJ Jasmine Solano and a headlining performance from 2 Chainz.

Dorothy Hong/Team Epiphany

Drake’s rumored “Jaded” inspiration Jorja Smith also hit the stage…

Dorothy Hong/Team Epiphany

as well as “Caroline” rapper Aminé…

Dorothy Hong/Team Epiphany

rapper Rico Nasty…

Dorothy Hong/Team Epiphany

and rapper Saweetie.

Dorothy Hong/Team Epiphany

HBO introduced the annual Insecure Block Party series in 2016 in Brooklyn, New York with a full day of food, music, and screenings. Last year’s premiere event took over an entire Inglewood Block as an ode to the show’s setting and one-of-a-kind culture.

Dorothy Hong/Team Epiphany

“INSECURE” season three premieres exclusively on HBO on Sunday, August 12th at 10:30 PM ET/PT. For more information visit http://www.hbo.com/insecure. “INSECURE” season three will also be available on HBO NOW, HBO GO and HBO On Demand.

See more from #INSECUREFEST on the flip.

Victor Cruz and Karrueche came through, as well as Angela Simmons.

Dorothy Hong/Team Epiphany

Dorothy Hong/Team Epiphany

Guests watched the first episode and Yvonne Orji and her bae Emanuel Acho played carnival games.

Dorothy Hong/Team Epiphany

Dorothy Hong/Team Epiphany

Josh Blanchard/ FilmMagic/FilmMagic for HBO

Josh Blanchard/FilmMagic/FilmMagic for HBO

Dorothy Hong/Team Epiphany

Dorothy Hong/Team Epiphany

Dorothy Hong/Team Epiphany

Dorothy Hong/Team Epiphany

