Charlamagne Admits Not Getting Consent The First Time He And His Wife Had Sex, Apologizes For Mishandling The Topic Of Rape [Listen]

Charlamagne Tha God Apologizes For Mishandling Rape Topic

Charlamagne That God has been under public scrutiny since 20-year-old allegations of his involvement in the sexual assault of an underage girl recently resurfaced.

Charlamagne denied the allegations — even before the victim decided to step forward with her story — and has doubled down on his denial now. However, old podcast clips of him broaching the topic of sexual assault in a particularly flippant and somewhat braggadocious manner have popped up, causing some to raise major eyebrows on his stance on what rape actually is. In fact, he casually admitted to “raping” his own wife the first time they had intercourse.

“I keep telling’ y’all. I’ve told y’all this over and over. It’s a lot of things guys did especially when we were young that were rape that we just didn’t consider rape. I’m MARRIED to my wife. Me and my wife dated for a whole year, she would not give me no p*ssy. Me and my wife hung out one Saturday night and she got sloppy drunk and passed out in my Mama’s house and I got that p*ssy. She was f*cking me back and all that but she was really drunk. I asked her yesterday, ‘Yo, did I rape you the first time we ever had sex?’ And she goes, ‘I mean in hindsight…yeah.’”

Sheesh! TMI on all fronts, and particularly on a sensitive topic that affects so many people. Compound that with the allegations against him, and another story he told on his podcast about drugging a girl with ‘Spanish Fly’ to get her complacent enough for sex…and a lot of folks are giving the host a mega side-eye.

Charlamagne took to his podcast today to clear the air over the things he’s said in the past, acknowledging that a comedy podcast where both hosts go out of their way to jokingly sound like a-holes may not be the best platform to tackle such a sensitive topic. Take a listen:

It’s true that a lot of men have had to (and some still need to) learn to adjust their viewpoints on what does and doesn’t fly when it comes to consent for sexual contact in recent years…but what do you think? Was Charlamagne taking things too far when speaking on this topic and his personal experience?

Getty/Twitter