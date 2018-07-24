Natural Bae: Queen Sugar’s Dawn-Lyen Gardner Debuts Naturally Curly BIG CHOP

New York’s hottest on-set stylist, Monaè Everett, gave Dawn-Lyen Gardner of Queen Sugar a stunning transformation to enhance and show off her natural curls! Chopping off over six inches of hair and adding bangs might seem like a daring transition, but Monaè’s extensive A-list clientele which includes big names like Lilimar Hernandez, H.E.R., Lizzy Greene, Skylar Diggins, and Taraji P. Henson meant that Dawn-Lyen was in perfect hands for her big chop. Sporting her new cut on her Instagram, Dawn-Lyen traded in her longer than shoulder length hair for bob-length curls that were defined with the use of the Ouidad Advanced Climate Control System .

Also an acclaimed author, Monaè is most noted for her braided styles as showcased in the release of her book “Stunning Braids,” featuring in-demand, fashion-forward braid styles. She is also hailed as a maven of textured hair styling as she loves to style all textures of hair from straight to wavy to curly to coily/kinky. For this reason, Monaè has even started her own online academy (Monae Life Academy) to teach other stylists how to tackle diverse hair textures. Monaè’s objective is to ensure that this generation of stylists feel confident in their ability to make any woman who sits in their chair look and feel beautiful, regardless of their hair texture. Additionally, Monaè’s is currently working toward becoming a product spokesperson for an inclusive haircare or tool brand.

To learn more about Monaè, visit www.TheMonaeLife.com and check her out on Instagram @monaeartistry.