Will You Be Watching?? ‘WORLD OF DANCE’ Welcomes Ciara, Mel B, Misty Copeland, Paula Abdul And Savion Glover As Guest Mentors And Judges

The hit summer series “World of Dance,” starring Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough, NE-YO and Jenna Dewan, will bring aboard several of the most accomplished and celebrated dancers in the world as guest mentors and guest judges during its highly successful second season.

As the season moves along, six extraordinary dancers/choreographers will share their insight with aspiring dancers looking to change their lives.

During the two episodes of “The Cut” round of the competition (airing Wednesday, Aug. 22 and Wednesday, Aug. 29 at 9 p.m. ET/PT), guest mentors will include:

Tony Award winner Savion Glover will collaborate with judge Jennifer Lopez with the Junior Team division;

Actress, dancer, singer and Emmy Award-winning choreographer Julianne Hough, who will be working with her brother, judge Derek Hough, in the Upper division;

“America’s Got Talent” judge Mel B will join forces with judge NE-YO in mentoring the Junior division;

World-renowned dancer/choreographer Paula Abdul will team with host/mentor Jenna Dewan in the Upper Team division.

Misty Copeland, principal dancer of the American Ballet Theatre, will serve as a guest judge during the Divisional Final, with Grammy Award-winning and multi-platinum selling artist Ciara joining as guest mentor during the Divisional Final as well (airing Wednesday, Sept. 5 at 9 p.m. ET/PT). In “The Cut,” the acts face the deepest and most intense cut of the season. The judges will score each act’s performance based on their artistry, precision and athleticism. Only the top three highest-scoring acts from each division will move on to the Divisional Final. In the “Divisional Final,” the top three acts from each division will compete for a spot in the “World Final.” The top scoring act from each division will be one step closer to winning the $1 million grand prize. Jennifer Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas & Benny Medina executive produce “World of Dance” for Nuyorican Productions. Also executive producing are Kris Curry, Matilda Zoltowski, Alex Katz, Alex Rudzinski, David Gonzalez and Matthew Everitt. The series is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio in association with Nuyorican Productions and World of Dance.

“World of Dance” airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT and will expand to a two-hour telecast beginning Wednesday, July 25 at 8 p.m.