Bye Lawrence! Issa Rae Confirms That Jay Ellis Won’t Appear In ‘Insecure’ Season 3, And She DGAF What Y’all Think

Issa Rae Says There Will Be No Lawrence In Season 3

Sad news for the #LawrenceHive. Looks like fan speculation has been confirmed, and Lawrence, played by Jay Ellis, will NOT be making a return to this season of HBO’s ‘Insecure.’

It makes sense, as (SPOILER ALERT for the late folks) Lawrence and Issa called it quits for good at the end of last season, and in real life, you don’t exactly bump into or go out of your way to hang out with an ex immediately after a pretty traumatic breakup.

Fans aren’t sounding too pleased about the fact that we won’t see Issa and Lawrence dodge each other around LA…but Issa says TOUGH, and y’all gotta deal with it. As she told Vulture,

“No, I don’t care! We want to stay as true to life as possible. They had a great conversation at the end of season two and it was just about like, hey, she’s moving on [with] Daniel, sometimes we have those conversations,” Rae says. “You never see the exes again. And it’s okay! You gotta explore life without Lawrence.”

WELP, it’s looking like little to no Lawrence for the fans this year. Are you cool with this season’s direction??

Getty