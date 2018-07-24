Who Is Apple Watts? The Newest Stripper-Turnt-Reality Star Who Is Stealing The Show

Apple Watts The New Cardi B?

If you watched Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood then you saw the newest star who took over the show. Her name is Apple Watts and she’s a brand new rabble rouser in the game. She’s a stripper who’s looking for a way into the music business. Sound familiar? Yes, she may be the next Cardi B, but she’s got a long way to go. In the meantime, she was the talk of the premiere episode by taking the show to the hood and showing her personality.

I think I might like this Apple Watts chick #LHHH pic.twitter.com/AxYOOzYKOi — 👑 Dave-Li 👑 (@Prince_virgo914) July 24, 2018

Who is she and how did Twitter respond? Take a look…