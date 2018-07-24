Who Is Apple Watts? The Newest Stripper-Turnt-Reality Star Who Is Stealing The Show
Apple Watts The New Cardi B?
If you watched Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood then you saw the newest star who took over the show. Her name is Apple Watts and she’s a brand new rabble rouser in the game. She’s a stripper who’s looking for a way into the music business. Sound familiar? Yes, she may be the next Cardi B, but she’s got a long way to go. In the meantime, she was the talk of the premiere episode by taking the show to the hood and showing her personality.
Who is she and how did Twitter respond? Take a look…