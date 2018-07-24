LHHH: K. Michelle Vs. Lyrica Was A Whole A$$ Mess After THIS Bombshell Got Dropped

K. Michelle vs. Lyrica Round 1

You knew this was coming: K. Michelle in the middle of a fight. This time it’s with Lyrica, who showed up an hour late to one of their shows. What resulted was one of the most comedic fight in K. Michelle history. There was an IV, microphones and an almost-fight.

Then K. Michelle hit us with a bombshell. She said that Lyrica was trying to have sex with Safaree, and that shut Lyrica the hell up. This shook Twitter to its core. Take a look…

How you talking shit but getting an IV in your arm at the same time.. she had no reason to come for Lyrica’s marriage 😩 #LHHH — RollingRay!!! (@DMVMOSTFAMOUS) July 24, 2018

This was one of those moments that you had to be on the TL for. These tweets capture that feeling.