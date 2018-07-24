Bye Andy! Sheree Whitfield Confirms That She Turned Down #RHOA After They Only Offered Her THIS

RHOA rumor control…

Sheree Whitfield Confirms That She Turned Down RHOA

Remember when we told you there was speculation that Sheree Whitfield shut down Bravo execs for low balling her for RHOA and she subtly blasted the “silver preferrers” on IG???

Well, Sheree’s confirming that she was indeed talking to the RHOA higher-ups who wanted her to return–but ONLY as a “friend of the show” like Shamea Morton and Marlo Hampton.

Sheree made the claim on her IG this week while answering fan questions and told RHOA viewers that she “knows her worth.”

“Was not interested in entertaining the low ball offer that was sent. Know ur worth”

Not only that, she might be all the way done with her prison bae Tyrone Gilliams. When a fan asked if they were still together she simply said; “Hmmm.”

Looks like Sheree’s only focused on her She By Sheree #Joggers for now.

Will YOU miss Sheree Whitfield on RHOA???