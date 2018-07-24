Tamera And Adam Housley Talk How They Met & Dealing With “Racial Junk” Before Officially Swirling It Up

Tamera And Adam Housley Tell The Story Of How They Met

Tamera Mowry-Housley took a break from The Real to interview with Yahoo Lifestyle, and she brought her hubby along with her. The couple sat to talk to “it’s Love” and revealed their story of meeting through Tamera’s Pepperdine professor. Adam had also attended the school, 6 years prior, and had spotted her photo on the instructors wall. He said he hd never watched Sister, Sister (because he’s old).“I had no idea who the heck she was, I just thought she was pretty,” Housley tells Yahoo Lifestyle.

Interesting, right??? Tamera also mentioned folks online having a hard time accepting their swirl.

Specifically, “dealing with racial junk,” Tamera said. “It was when social media was taking off and it would come directly to us.”

Peep the whole interview here: