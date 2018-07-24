Goon Flosses Humbled Tekashi69 Chain Taken In Robbery & Kidnapping On The Gram! [Video]
Picture by: Jevone Moore / SplashNews.com
It looks like the Jeweler Tekashi69 was talking reckless to online came and got his stuff back from the kid. Tekashi also spoke about the kidnapping/beating/robbery and is back on the streets more humble than ever. Also, Fefe goes hard, huh?
STORY via TMZ – Tekashi69's alleged robbers were caught on surveillance video outside the rapper's home … evidence cops say helps support his story. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ, investigators have successfully pulled surveillance video from a camera down the street from 6ix9ine's house. We're told the footage shows the suspects' vehicle outside the rapper's home, but it's too far away to identify who the men are. TMZ broke the story — Tekashi was allegedly kidnapped and pistol whipped by men armed with guns — the rapper told cops a much milder version of what happened than what sources close to 6ix9ine initially told us. The surveillance footage is interesting, considering Tekashi's haters doubted his story … calling it a publicity stunt to drum up attention for his single with Nicki Minaj that came out on Sunday. We're told cops are handling the case like it's 100% legit … no PR stunt at all. (Link in the bio for more)