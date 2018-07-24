Goon Flosses Humbled Tekashi69 Chain Taken In Robbery & Kidnapping On The Gram! [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 5

So 6ix9ine got his chain took by shaggy 🎥⭐️ @supaclouttv

A post shared by WANNA BE A STAR?⭐️🌎 (@supaclouttv) on

Picture by: Jevone Moore / SplashNews.com

It looks like the Jeweler Tekashi69 was talking reckless to online came and got his stuff back from the kid. Tekashi also spoke about the kidnapping/beating/robbery and is back on the streets more humble than ever. Also, Fefe goes hard, huh?

Turn the pages to see the now somber rapper…

#tekashi69 showing love to his city. Is Tekashi still the King of New York!

A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akadmiks) on

We still got #tekashi69 here . Prayers worked ! 🙏🏿

A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akadmiks) on

Video Link & Embed Code
Link: https://bossip.com/1656299/goon-flosses-humbled-tekashi69-chain-taken-in-robbery-kidnapping-on-the-gram-video/
PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
12345
Categories: Catch Fade, Crazy Videos, Entertainment

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus