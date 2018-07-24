Clowns Rule Everything Around Me: Iggy Azalea Responds To Nick Young’s Slut Shaming With THIS

Image via C Flanigan/Getty Images/Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Iggy Azalea Replies To Nick Young’s Slut Shaming Tweets

For the last couple of week Iggy Azalea has been shaking her big Aussie a$$ for dear life to ramp up the hype for her new single “Kream” featuring Tyga.

Yesterday, her clown ex-boyfriend, Nick Young, took to Twitter to send shady subliminals at Amethyst (Iggy’s gov’t name).

Well, those shots didn’t go over Iggy’s blonde tresses, she took them all and responded with…

Per usual, Iggy deleted all the tweets, but Twitter never forgets…